Macquarie Upgrades Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) to Strong-Buy

Macquarie upgraded shares of Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TCOM. HSBC cut Trip.com Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trip.com Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $64.63.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on TCOM

Trip.com Group Stock Performance

Shares of TCOM opened at $63.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.25. The company has a market cap of $41.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75 and a beta of 0.41. Trip.com Group has a 12-month low of $31.55 and a 12-month high of $69.67.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 28.78% and a return on equity of 11.52%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trip.com Group will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 10.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Trip.com Group by 1,917.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 351,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,865,000 after acquiring an additional 333,683 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,795,000. Shellback Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,175,000. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 186.8% during the second quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 20,169 shares in the last quarter. 35.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.