M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of M/I Homes from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MHO

M/I Homes Price Performance

M/I Homes stock traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $160.89. 177,227 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,372. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.13. M/I Homes has a 1-year low of $74.79 and a 1-year high of $173.86.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $5.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.60 by $0.52. M/I Homes had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.12 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that M/I Homes will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other M/I Homes news, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 2,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.24, for a total value of $459,986.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,545 shares in the company, valued at $3,082,920.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 2,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.24, for a total transaction of $459,986.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,082,920.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 2,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total transaction of $347,024.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,424,620.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On M/I Homes

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of M/I Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,281,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of M/I Homes by 42.0% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 55,471 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,775,000 after purchasing an additional 16,413 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of M/I Homes by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,056,865 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $283,313,000 after purchasing an additional 95,437 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of M/I Homes by 137.1% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,021 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 6,950 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of M/I Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $776,000. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

About M/I Homes

(Get Free Report)

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.