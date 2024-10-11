LVW Advisors LLC Sells 73 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

LVW Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RACE. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the second quarter worth $29,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the first quarter worth $33,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the second quarter worth $33,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in Ferrari by 168.6% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $385.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised their price target on Ferrari from $448.00 to $478.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ferrari from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Barclays upgraded Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $487.86.

Ferrari Stock Performance

Ferrari stock traded up $11.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $464.60. 147,336 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,786. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $462.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $433.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.35. Ferrari has a one year low of $296.34 and a one year high of $498.23.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.08. Ferrari had a return on equity of 45.13% and a net margin of 21.84%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ferrari will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

