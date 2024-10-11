LVW Advisors LLC Sells 131,651 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

LVW Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,651 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNDF. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 597,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,149,000 after purchasing an additional 50,261 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 589.8% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 876,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,555,000 after buying an additional 749,207 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1,764.2% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 230,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,721,000 after buying an additional 218,377 shares during the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Wealth Forward LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000.

NYSEARCA FNDF traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $36.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,740. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.25 and its 200 day moving average is $35.80. The firm has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $30.16 and a 1-year high of $37.85.

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

