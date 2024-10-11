LVW Advisors LLC Raises Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

LVW Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Pool in the first quarter valued at $96,528,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 67.4% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 306,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $123,651,000 after buying an additional 123,387 shares during the period. Caledonia Investments PLC purchased a new position in shares of Pool during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,390,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Pool by 26.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 433,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $133,125,000 after purchasing an additional 90,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pool by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 332,462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $132,556,000 after acquiring an additional 90,145 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

POOL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Pool from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Pool from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Pool from $365.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Pool from $305.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $354.44.

Pool Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL traded up $5.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $368.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,249. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $356.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $356.11. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $293.51 and a fifty-two week high of $422.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.01.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.09. Pool had a return on equity of 32.85% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.89 earnings per share. Pool’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Pool Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.47%.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

