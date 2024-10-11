LVW Advisors LLC Increases Stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

LVW Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,141,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,625,446,000 after purchasing an additional 48,439 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in LPL Financial by 9.9% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,589,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $723,329,000 after purchasing an additional 233,242 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in LPL Financial by 71.9% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,765,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,434,000 after purchasing an additional 738,509 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 8.0% during the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,194,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,684,000 after acquiring an additional 88,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 33.2% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,103,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,586,000 after acquiring an additional 275,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LPLA shares. UBS Group upped their target price on LPL Financial from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised LPL Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on LPL Financial from $261.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $278.23.

LPL Financial Stock Performance

LPLA stock traded up $4.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $247.63. 70,391 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 730,227. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.19 and a twelve month high of $289.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.70.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.22. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 52.14% and a net margin of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.79 earnings per share for the current year.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.06%.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

