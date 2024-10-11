LVW Advisors LLC Has $2.24 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

LVW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 360.0% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 918.9% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XOM. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $157.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.61.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of XOM traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $123.73. 1,816,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,704,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $126.34. The company has a market cap of $487.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.