LVW Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

LVW Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF makes up about 0.9% of LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $7,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 2,289.5% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBB traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.13. 485,188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,296,202. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $85.28 and a 52-week high of $96.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.91.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.3177 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

