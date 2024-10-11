LVW Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

LVW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 4,618.2% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 90.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 68,500.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 57.1% during the third quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 75.4% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Bentley Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bentley Systems news, Director Raymond B. Bentley sold 91,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $4,500,354.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,598,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $820,471,566.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Bentley Systems news, Director Raymond B. Bentley sold 91,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $4,500,354.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,598,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $820,471,566.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 34,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.37, for a total value of $1,692,321.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,213,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,754,805.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 176,032 shares of company stock worth $8,702,676. Corporate insiders own 21.12% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems Price Performance

Shares of Bentley Systems stock traded up $0.52 on Friday, hitting $50.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $43.82 and a 1 year high of $57.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.54. The company has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 29.17%. The firm had revenue of $330.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Bentley Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bentley Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.05%.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

Featured Stories

