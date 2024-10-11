Luk Fook Holdings (International) (OTCMKTS:LKFLF) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Hold

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Luk Fook Holdings (International) (OTCMKTS:LKFLF – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Luk Fook Holdings (International) Price Performance

OTCMKTS LKFLF opened at $2.19 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.73 and a 200 day moving average of $2.12. Luk Fook Holdings has a twelve month low of $1.37 and a twelve month high of $2.89.

About Luk Fook Holdings (International)

Luk Fook Holdings (International) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in sourcing, designing, wholesaling, trademark licensing, and retailing various gold and platinum jewelry, and gem-set jewelry products. It offers ring and pair rings, necklaces, pendants, earrings, bangles and bracelets, charms, figurines, accessories, and other products of various materials comprising diamond, gold, platinum, jadeite, gemstone, pearl, and silver materials.

