LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Trading Down 2.4% – Time to Sell?

Shares of LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Free Report) dropped 2.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.29 and last traded at $9.33. Approximately 337,302 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 402,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on LXU. UBS Group raised shares of LSB Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $9.50 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of LSB Industries from $8.80 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of LSB Industries in a report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

Get LSB Industries alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on LXU

LSB Industries Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $672.51 million, a P/E ratio of 39.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.41.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. LSB Industries had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $140.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.09 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LSB Industries, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LXU. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 1,993,357 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,558,000 after acquiring an additional 484,535 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in LSB Industries by 34.1% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,463,395 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,971,000 after purchasing an additional 372,500 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in LSB Industries by 11.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,312,912 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,740,000 after purchasing an additional 135,087 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in LSB Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $343,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in LSB Industries by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,364,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $19,342,000 after buying an additional 37,419 shares in the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LSB Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade high density ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer for corn, pastures, and other crops, as well as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium (NPK) fertilizer blends application.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LSB Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSB Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.