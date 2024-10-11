Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stake Boosted by Quotient Wealth Partners LLC

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,514 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at $37,000. 74.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:LOW opened at $273.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $251.46 and its 200-day moving average is $237.39. The firm has a market cap of $154.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.10. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.85 and a 12 month high of $278.10.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $23.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.93 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a negative return on equity of 47.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.56 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a $1.15 dividend. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 38.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $238.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $272.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $230.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.63.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, CAO Dan Clayton Griggs, Jr. sold 6,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total value of $1,684,262.58. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,334,678.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Dan Clayton Griggs, Jr. sold 6,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total transaction of $1,684,262.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,678.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margrethe R. Vagell sold 5,730 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.45, for a total value of $1,555,408.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,940.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

