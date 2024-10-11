Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

LMT has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $570.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $518.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $511.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Lockheed Martin to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $581.77.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $3.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $600.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,746. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.47. Lockheed Martin has a 12 month low of $413.92 and a 12 month high of $611.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $570.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $503.72.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 95.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.73 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin will post 26.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.74%.

In other news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total value of $2,048,556.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,574,850.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 130.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,611,000. Verity & Verity LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 34,236 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 20.5% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,097 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,222,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 26.8% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 36,577 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,638,000 after buying an additional 7,731 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

