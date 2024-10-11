Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Bought by Nvest Financial LLC

Nvest Financial LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,513 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Nvest Financial LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.7% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,942,658 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $902,714,000 after purchasing an additional 31,545 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,384,774 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $646,828,000 after purchasing an additional 180,074 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,169,223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $546,144,000 after acquiring an additional 119,052 shares during the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 56,626.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,021,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $476,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,281 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 29.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 953,285 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $433,621,000 after acquiring an additional 218,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE:LMT traded up $2.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $600.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,660. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $413.92 and a 12-month high of $611.59. The stock has a market cap of $143.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $570.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $503.72.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 95.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $3.30 per share. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $570.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $518.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $581.77.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total value of $2,048,556.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,877 shares in the company, valued at $4,574,850.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

