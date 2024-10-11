Lista DAO Trading Up 11.5% Over Last Week (LISTA)

Lista DAO (LISTA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 10th. One Lista DAO token can now be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000577 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Lista DAO has traded up 11.5% against the dollar. Lista DAO has a market cap of $62.69 million and $12.32 million worth of Lista DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000085 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $154.58 or 0.00256693 BTC.

Lista DAO Profile

Lista DAO was first traded on August 18th, 2022. Lista DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,526,624 tokens. Lista DAO’s official website is lista.org. Lista DAO’s official Twitter account is @lista_dao. Lista DAO’s official message board is medium.com/@listadao. The Reddit community for Lista DAO is https://reddit.com/r/listadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Lista DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Lista DAO (LISTA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Lista DAO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 180,558,719.17581403 in circulation. The last known price of Lista DAO is 0.36119314 USD and is up 7.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 103 active market(s) with $29,651,308.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lista.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lista DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lista DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lista DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

