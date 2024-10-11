Lisk (LSK) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $135.08 Million

Lisk (LSK) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 11th. Lisk has a total market cap of $135.08 million and approximately $3.15 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lisk has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for $0.84 or 0.00001327 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000254 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000731 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001063 BTC.

About Lisk

Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 161,524,768 coins. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

