LimeWire Price Hits $0.15 (LMWR)

LimeWire (LMWR) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. LimeWire has a market capitalization of $45.09 million and approximately $3.22 million worth of LimeWire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LimeWire token can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000239 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, LimeWire has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

LimeWire Profile

LimeWire was first traded on May 17th, 2023. LimeWire’s total supply is 633,045,269 tokens and its circulating supply is 299,232,496 tokens. LimeWire’s official message board is blog.limewire.com. LimeWire’s official Twitter account is @limewire. The official website for LimeWire is limewire.com.

LimeWire Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LimeWire (LMWR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. LimeWire has a current supply of 633,045,269 with 299,232,486.61402553 in circulation. The last known price of LimeWire is 0.14956078 USD and is up 2.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $5,112,884.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://limewire.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LimeWire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LimeWire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LimeWire using one of the exchanges listed above.

