Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW) to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $1.17 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Light & Wonder in a research report issued on Monday, October 7th. B. Riley analyst D. Bain expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.17 for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Light & Wonder’s current full-year earnings is $4.44 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Light & Wonder’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.39 EPS.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.14). Light & Wonder had a return on equity of 40.51% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $818.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LNW. UBS Group upgraded shares of Light & Wonder from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Light & Wonder in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $122.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.82.

Light & Wonder Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Light & Wonder stock opened at $94.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 39.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.94. Light & Wonder has a 52-week low of $71.63 and a 52-week high of $115.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Light & Wonder

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Light & Wonder by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,315,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,307,000 after buying an additional 15,902 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Light & Wonder by 128.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 910,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,472,000 after buying an additional 511,081 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Light & Wonder by 95.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 896,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,601,000 after buying an additional 438,443 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Light & Wonder by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 802,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,215,000 after buying an additional 12,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Light & Wonder by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 767,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,320,000 after buying an additional 388,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Light & Wonder announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Light & Wonder

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells game content and gaming machine; video gaming terminals; video lottery terminals, including conversion kits and spare parts; and table products, including automatic card shufflers, deck checkers, table roulette chip sorters and other land-based table gaming equipment.

