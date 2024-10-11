Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 264,800 shares, a decline of 40.2% from the September 15th total of 442,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 171,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 5.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several research firms have weighed in on LWAY. Noble Financial cut shares of Lifeway Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lifeway Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 8th.

LWAY opened at $26.63 on Friday. Lifeway Foods has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $28.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.86 million, a P/E ratio of 29.59 and a beta of 1.04.

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Lifeway Foods had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The company had revenue of $49.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.50 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lifeway Foods will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Eric A. Hanson sold 5,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total transaction of $104,874.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,074.86. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lifeway Foods news, VP Amy M. Feldman sold 12,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total value of $240,444.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,191.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric A. Hanson sold 5,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total value of $104,874.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,546 shares in the company, valued at $483,074.86. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,698 shares of company stock worth $887,612. Company insiders own 18.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Lifeway Foods by 2,334.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 4,668 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lifeway Foods during the second quarter worth $82,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lifeway Foods during the second quarter worth $253,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lifeway Foods during the second quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Lifeway Foods during the second quarter worth $432,000. 36.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.

