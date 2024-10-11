LifePro Asset Management Takes Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

LifePro Asset Management bought a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,546 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 222.7% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 355 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 111.6% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 383 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 563.9% during the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 405 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1,038.5% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:UBER opened at $77.90 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $40.09 and a one year high of $82.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $163.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.60, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.51.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $35,955,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,046,257.74. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,880,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 127,352 shares in the company, valued at $9,169,344. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $35,955,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,046,257.74. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on UBER shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.11.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Uber Technologies

About Uber Technologies

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.