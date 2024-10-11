LifePro Asset Management Takes $2.01 Million Position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

LifePro Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 50,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Upstart by 0.7% in the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Upstart by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Upstart by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in Upstart by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, EMC Capital Management raised its stake in Upstart by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 63.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upstart Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Upstart stock opened at $43.18 on Friday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.84 and a 52 week high of $49.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.45 and a beta of 2.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $127.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.55 million. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 32.01% and a negative net margin of 38.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on UPST shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Upstart in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on Upstart from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Upstart from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Upstart from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Upstart in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Upstart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.61.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Paul Gu sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total value of $1,838,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 878,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,898,165.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Upstart news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $27,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 374,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,408,264.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Paul Gu sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total value of $1,838,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 878,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,898,165.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 198,459 shares of company stock valued at $7,789,750 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.06% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

