LifePro Asset Management Sells 829 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

LifePro Asset Management decreased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,280 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 829 shares during the period. LifePro Asset Management’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 78,203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 20,649 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 101.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 761,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,641,000 after acquiring an additional 383,947 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $1,180,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,965,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $930,000. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on CFG shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com lowered Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James assumed coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 3,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total value of $170,357.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,454,401.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of CFG stock opened at $41.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.77 and a 12-month high of $43.96.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.01). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.12%.

About Citizens Financial Group

(Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.