LifePro Asset Management Raises Stake in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI)

LifePro Asset Management raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI – Free Report) by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,063 shares during the quarter. LifePro Asset Management owned 0.15% of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFSI. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 52.7% during the second quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 127.4% in the first quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the first quarter worth $51,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 19.2% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Stock Performance

DFSI stock opened at $34.85 on Friday. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a one year low of $27.07 and a one year high of $36.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.84. The company has a market capitalization of $439.11 million, a PE ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.85.

Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of non-US developed market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

