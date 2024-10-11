LifePro Asset Management Increases Stock Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

LifePro Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,322 shares during the period. Annaly Capital Management comprises 1.7% of LifePro Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. LifePro Asset Management’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $2,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Algebris UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 195.9% during the first quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 4,034,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671,236 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,300,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $954,941,000 after buying an additional 1,619,729 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 454.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,010,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,898,000 after acquiring an additional 828,325 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 171.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,033,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,565,000 after purchasing an additional 652,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter valued at about $12,781,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE NLY opened at $19.82 on Friday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.52 and a 52 week high of $21.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.72.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 12.02% and a positive return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.12%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -195.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NLY has been the topic of several research reports. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Annaly Capital Management

In related news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of Annaly Capital Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $1,002,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 612,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,280,003.45. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

