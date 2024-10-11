LifePro Asset Management Has $3.37 Million Stock Position in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY)

LifePro Asset Management increased its stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 166,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,803 shares during the quarter. Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of LifePro Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. LifePro Asset Management’s holdings in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF were worth $3,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 177,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 12,218 shares during the period. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $320,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 163,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,189,000 after acquiring an additional 50,199 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $20.15 on Friday. Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $18.45 and a 52-week high of $20.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.00 and its 200 day moving average is $19.75.

Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (PGHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of short-term USD-denominated, high-yield corporate bonds issues by US and foreign corporations. PGHY was launched on Jun 20, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.