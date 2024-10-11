Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Sells $13,108.73 in Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 499 shares of Legacy Housing stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total transaction of $13,108.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 612,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,096,732.34. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Curtis Drew Hodgson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 9th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 5,288 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total transaction of $139,021.52.

On Monday, September 30th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,300 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total transaction of $471,771.00.

On Friday, September 27th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 1,311 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total value of $36,327.81.

On Monday, September 23rd, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 14,420 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $403,183.20.

On Monday, September 16th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 11,442 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $320,490.42.

On Monday, September 9th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,300 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total value of $443,745.00.

On Monday, August 26th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 13,387 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.73, for a total value of $371,221.51.

On Monday, August 19th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,300 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $451,184.00.

Shares of LEGH stock opened at $25.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $631.10 million, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.08. Legacy Housing Co. has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $29.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Legacy Housing last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 32.17%. The business had revenue of $42.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $46.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Legacy Housing Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LEGH shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Legacy Housing in a research report on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Legacy Housing in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 609,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,975,000 after buying an additional 88,921 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing in the 1st quarter worth $1,532,000. Progeny 3 Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,019,000. Mill Road Capital Management LLC raised its position in Legacy Housing by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 500,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,630,000 after acquiring an additional 33,998 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 161.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 40,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 24,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

About Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing Corporation engages in the building, sale, and financing of manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. It manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.

