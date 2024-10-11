LandBridge Co LLC (NYSE:LB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

LandBridge Co LLC (NYSE:LB – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.29.
LB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of LandBridge from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price target on LandBridge from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on LandBridge in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of LandBridge in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of LandBridge in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company.
Shares of LandBridge stock opened at $46.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.82. LandBridge has a 12-month low of $18.75 and a 12-month high of $48.90.
About LandBridge
LandBridge Company LLC owns and manages land and resources to support and enhance oil and natural gas development in the United States. It owns surface acres in and around the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas royalties. It also sells brackish water and other surface composite materials.
