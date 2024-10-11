Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at RODMAN&RENSHAW

Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by RODMAN&RENSHAW to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on KYTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Rodman & Renshaw started coverage on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.71.

Kyverna Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ KYTX opened at $4.55 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.46. Kyverna Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.40 and a 52 week high of $35.06.

Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kyverna Therapeutics will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kyverna Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Kyverna Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Kyverna Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics by 69.7% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 21,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 8,796 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics by 55.8% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 26,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 9,385 shares during the period. 18.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kyverna Therapeutics

Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is KYV-101, an autologous CD19 CAR T-cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with lupus nephritis and systemic sclerosis that is in Phase I clinical trial; and for myasthenia gravis and multiple sclerosis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

