Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Shares Sold by Profit Investment Management LLC

Profit Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 60,350 shares during the quarter. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions comprises approximately 2.0% of Profit Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Profit Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $2,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KTOS. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 68.7% during the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 222.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Price Performance

KTOS stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.08. The stock had a trading volume of 136,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,858. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 349.00 and a beta of 1.02. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.36 and a 52-week high of $25.51.

Insider Transactions at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions ( NASDAQ:KTOS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 0.89%. The business had revenue of $300.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 2,423 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $60,575.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,453 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,325. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total transaction of $74,410.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 279,575 shares in the company, valued at $5,943,764.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 2,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $60,575.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,453 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,325. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,633 shares of company stock worth $1,751,317 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Friday, September 13th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

