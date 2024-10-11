Kovitz Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EQTY) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Kovitz Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EQTY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.51 and last traded at $23.50, with a volume of 1493 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.33.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.42 and a 200 day moving average of $21.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 1.00.
The Kovitz Core Equity ETF (EQTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is a narrow, core equity portfolio of companies believed by the adviser to be high quality and undervalued. The actively managed fund invests in large- and mid-cap companies around the globe.
