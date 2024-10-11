Koninklijke Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in September

Koninklijke Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.
Koninklijke Vopak Price Performance
Koninklijke Vopak stock opened at $47.63 on Friday. Koninklijke Vopak has a 52-week low of $31.65 and a 52-week high of $47.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.37 and its 200 day moving average is $42.02.
Koninklijke Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Koninklijke Vopak had a net margin of 32.71% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $350.37 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Koninklijke Vopak will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Koninklijke Vopak Company Profile
Koninklijke Vopak N.V., an independent tank storage company, stores and handles liquid chemicals, gases, and oil products to the energy and manufacturing markets worldwide. The company operates LPG and chemical gas, industrial, chemical, and oil terminals; and owns and operates specialized facilities consisting of tanks, jetties, truck loading stations, and pipelines.
