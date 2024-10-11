Kodal Minerals (LON:KOD) Stock Price Down 5.3% – Here’s What Happened

Kodal Minerals PLC (LON:KOD – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 5.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.41 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.43 ($0.01). 38,367,438 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 58,442,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.45 ($0.01).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 1.45 ($0.02) target price on shares of Kodal Minerals in a research report on Thursday, September 26th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.49 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 142.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01.

Kodal Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resources in the United Kingdom and West Africa. The company explores for lithium and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Bougouni Lithium project located in Mali. Kodal Minerals PLC was incorporated in 2010 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

