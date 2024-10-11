Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) PT Lowered to $44.00

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $48.00 to $44.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 12.23% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on KNX. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wolfe Research cut Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.81.

Shares of NYSE:KNX opened at $50.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.50. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.27, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Knight-Swift Transportation has a one year low of $45.55 and a one year high of $60.99.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 0.88%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Knight-Swift Transportation’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $2,318,850.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,422,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,294,210.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $2,318,850.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,422,360 shares in the company, valued at $73,294,210.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total transaction of $1,509,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,467,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,852,228.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,196 shares of company stock worth $4,367,869. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.6% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 12,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 28.6% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 6,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 628 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

