KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Acquired by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,670,039 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,452,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,782 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,684,133 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,755,838,000 after buying an additional 996,871 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,644,897 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,674,144,000 after buying an additional 1,139,784 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 219.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,206,904 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,342,742,000 after acquiring an additional 11,134,363 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,968,684 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $628,147,000 after acquiring an additional 323,189 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. acquired 11,619,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $129,330,577.74. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 92,959,984 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,644,621.92. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. acquired 11,619,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $129,330,577.74. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 92,959,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,644,621.92. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $149,350,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,470,003.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KKR. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Argus raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $107.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.00.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

KKR opened at $133.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.72 and a 1-year high of $135.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $122.66 and a 200-day moving average of $110.91. The company has a market capitalization of $118.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.62.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 5.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.70%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

(Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Further Reading

