KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) PT Raised to $139.00

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $130.00 to $139.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.40% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on KKR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.00.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on KKR

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $133.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.62. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.72 and a 52 week high of $135.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $122.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.91.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 5.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at KKR & Co. Inc.

In related news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $149,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,260,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,470,003.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $149,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,260,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,470,003.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. acquired 11,619,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $129,330,577.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,959,984 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,644,621.92. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of KKR & Co. Inc.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. Washington Trust Bank purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. now owns 150,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,428,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $571,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $356,000. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity LP purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,407,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

(Get Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.