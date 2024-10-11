Kingsoft Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KSFTF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Kingsoft Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KSFTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 84.6% from the September 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Kingsoft Price Performance
KSFTF stock remained flat at $3.35 on Thursday. Kingsoft has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $3.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.24.
About Kingsoft
