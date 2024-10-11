Kingsoft Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KSFTF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Kingsoft Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KSFTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 84.6% from the September 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Kingsoft Price Performance

KSFTF stock remained flat at $3.35 on Thursday. Kingsoft has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $3.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.24.

About Kingsoft

Kingsoft Corporation Limited engages in the entertainment and office software and services businesses in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Office Software and Services, and Entertainment Software and Others. The company is involved in the research and development, operation, and distribution of games; the provision of PC games and mobile games services; and design, research and development, sale, and marketing of office software products and services of WPS Office.

