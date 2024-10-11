KeyCorp Reaffirms “Sector Weight” Rating for SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC)

KeyCorp restated their sector weight rating on shares of SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. KeyCorp also issued estimates for SITE Centers’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.14 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SITC. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of SITE Centers from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $65.00 to $65.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $256.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of SITE Centers to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $110.54.

Shares of NYSE SITC opened at $17.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.36, a current ratio of 7.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. SITE Centers has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $64.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.40 and its 200 day moving average is $182.63. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.64.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $17.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $13.92. The business had revenue of $113.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.23 million. SITE Centers had a net margin of 91.77% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that SITE Centers will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of SITE Centers by 115.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 8,731 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in SITE Centers by 503.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,857 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in SITE Centers by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 411,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,973,000 after acquiring an additional 162,260 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in SITE Centers by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 104,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in SITE Centers by 145.0% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 905,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,996,000 after purchasing an additional 535,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

