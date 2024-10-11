KeyCorp Initiates Coverage on Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS)

Equities research analysts at KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “sector weight” rating on the health services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on UHS. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $219.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Baird R W raised Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Barclays raised Universal Health Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $198.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Universal Health Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.92.

Universal Health Services stock opened at $212.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.27. Universal Health Services has a 12 month low of $119.90 and a 12 month high of $243.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The health services provider reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 6.22%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 24th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the health services provider to buy up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 2,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total value of $531,209.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,343,844.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 2,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total transaction of $531,209.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,844.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew Jay Peterson sold 15,141 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.85, for a total value of $3,192,479.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,595.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,970 shares of company stock valued at $4,653,535 in the last quarter. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Health Services

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 1,284.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

