KeyCorp Initiates Coverage on Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Stock analysts at KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a "sector weight" rating on the stock.

ACHC has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acadia Healthcare has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.67.

Acadia Healthcare Stock Up 2.1 %

ACHC opened at $55.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of -693.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Acadia Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $53.22 and a fifty-two week high of $87.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.55 and a 200-day moving average of $70.45.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $796.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $784.38 million. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 11.42%. The company's revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACHC. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 86.1% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 3.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Acadia Healthcare by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 115,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,174,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

