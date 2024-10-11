KeyCorp Increases Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target to $45.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at KeyCorp from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 33.37% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PINS. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Pinterest from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.32.

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $33.74 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.55. Pinterest has a 1 year low of $23.59 and a 1 year high of $45.19. The company has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.01.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $853.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.75 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 5.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Pinterest will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total value of $990,761.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 297,351 shares in the company, valued at $9,729,324.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 7.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 447,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,598,000 after acquiring an additional 51,455 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 231,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,586,000 after purchasing an additional 22,101 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest in the 1st quarter worth about $6,449,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Pinterest by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 613,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,358,000 after buying an additional 169,052 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the second quarter valued at about $5,045,000. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

