Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Price Target Raised to $41.00

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Barclays from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.20% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. BNP Paribas began coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.80.

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of KDP stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.22. 782,620 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,642,885. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.19. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1-year low of $27.66 and a 1-year high of $38.28. The company has a market cap of $49.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KDP. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 312.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 617.1% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

