Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE) Price Target Increased to $25.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.66% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on KVUE. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Kenvue from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Kenvue from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kenvue currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.20.

Kenvue stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.43. 1,126,331 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,169,945. Kenvue has a 1-year low of $17.67 and a 1-year high of $23.55. The firm has a market cap of $41.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Kenvue will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kenvue by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 166,789,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,579,294,000 after acquiring an additional 17,908,497 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Kenvue by 23.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 134,565,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,773,000 after purchasing an additional 25,238,112 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Kenvue by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 79,863,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,927,000 after buying an additional 7,023,047 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Kenvue by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 76,501,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,087,000 after buying an additional 4,815,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,319,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,147,000 after acquiring an additional 6,825,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

