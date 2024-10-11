Kenton Jarvis Buys 30 Shares of easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) Stock

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ – Get Free Report) insider Kenton Jarvis acquired 30 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 491 ($6.43) per share, for a total transaction of £147.30 ($192.78).

Kenton Jarvis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 10th, Kenton Jarvis bought 31 shares of easyJet stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 487 ($6.37) per share, with a total value of £150.97 ($197.58).

On Monday, August 12th, Kenton Jarvis purchased 34 shares of easyJet stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 438 ($5.73) per share, for a total transaction of £148.92 ($194.90).

LON:EZJ traded down GBX 1.38 ($0.02) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 495.32 ($6.48). 2,470,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,913,085. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.04, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.09. easyJet plc has a twelve month low of GBX 350 ($4.58) and a twelve month high of GBX 591.07 ($7.74). The stock has a market cap of £3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 1,008.57, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 473.99 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 488.12.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on easyJet from GBX 670 ($8.77) to GBX 640 ($8.38) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd.

easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. The company engages in the provision of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing activities; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

