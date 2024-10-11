Keeler & Nadler Financial Planning & Wealth Management Sells 5,729 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Keeler & Nadler Financial Planning & Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 21.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,729 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for 0.8% of Keeler & Nadler Financial Planning & Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Keeler & Nadler Financial Planning & Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 17,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $749,000. Counterweight Ventures LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $574,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $167,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 20,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

EFAV opened at $75.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.53. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $64.68 and a 52-week high of $76.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.30 and its 200-day moving average is $72.17.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.