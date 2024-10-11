Keeler & Nadler Financial Planning & Wealth Management Sells 1,659 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Keeler & Nadler Financial Planning & Wealth Management lowered its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,659 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF accounts for 1.5% of Keeler & Nadler Financial Planning & Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Keeler & Nadler Financial Planning & Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $3,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 28,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after purchasing an additional 10,735 shares during the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $694,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 37,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,880,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,285,000.

BATS:MTUM opened at $205.00 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a one year low of $81.37 and a one year high of $113.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $194.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

