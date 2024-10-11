Keeler & Nadler Financial Planning & Wealth Management Makes New Investment in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Keeler & Nadler Financial Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.2% during the third quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 130,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. Tobam boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.4% during the third quarter. Tobam now owns 7,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the third quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 15,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.3% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 293,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,812,000 after purchasing an additional 19,905 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total transaction of $76,149.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,043.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 96,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $16,320,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,721 shares in the company, valued at $2,332,570. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total value of $76,149.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,072 shares in the company, valued at $2,212,043.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 383,194 shares of company stock worth $65,140,718. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $168.95 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $141.66 and a 52-week high of $177.94. The company has a market capitalization of $398.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 33.46%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 66.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays downgraded Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $182.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.05.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.