Keeler & Nadler Financial Planning & Wealth Management Has $11.78 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Keeler & Nadler Financial Planning & Wealth Management raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 174,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,275 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 5.7% of Keeler & Nadler Financial Planning & Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Keeler & Nadler Financial Planning & Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Westwind Capital acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Evensky & Katz LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $41,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $67.76 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $48.13 and a 52 week high of $67.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.49. The company has a market capitalization of $39.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

