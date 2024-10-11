KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Lowered to Underweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $83.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $80.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered KB Home from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Wedbush lifted their target price on KB Home from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on KB Home from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on KB Home from $78.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.50.

KB Home stock opened at $79.76 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.46. KB Home has a 1 year low of $42.11 and a 1 year high of $89.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.81.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.02). KB Home had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that KB Home will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.82%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KBH. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in KB Home by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in KB Home in the 4th quarter valued at $453,000. Caxton Associates LP boosted its stake in KB Home by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 25,570 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in KB Home during the 4th quarter worth $253,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in KB Home by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,852 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

