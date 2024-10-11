Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KAVL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KAVL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 431,300 shares, an increase of 417.1% from the September 15th total of 83,400 shares. Approximately 9.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group Stock Performance

Shares of KAVL traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.86. 317,677 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,508,722. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.81 and a 200 day moving average of $1.89. Kaival Brands Innovations Group has a 1-year low of $0.58 and a 1-year high of $9.69.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group (NASDAQ:KAVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 20th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.71 million for the quarter.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group Company Profile

Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc sells, markets, and distributes electronic nicotine delivery system (ENDS) products and related components in the United States. The company offers Bidi Stick, a disposable and tamper-resistant ENDS product in various flavor options for adult cigarette smokers. It sells its products to non-retail customers through convenience stores and the website www.wholesale.bidivapor.com.

