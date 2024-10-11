Jupiter Wellness (NASDAQ:JUPWW) Shares Down 5.6% – Here’s Why

Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPWW – Get Free Report) was down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.21. Approximately 13,137 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 89% from the average daily volume of 6,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.
Jupiter Wellness Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.22 and a 200-day moving average of $0.29.
Jupiter Wellness Company Profile
jupiter wellness, inc. operates as a hemp-derived cannabidiol (cbd) consumer product development company. it develops various therapeutic and medical use for cbd in the treatment of various ailment and diseases, such as cancer, arthritis, anxiety, insomnia, psoriasis, chronic pain, and others. the company markets cbd-infused sun care lotion formulas containing various sun protection factors under the canisun brand.
